Lionel Messi calls on France Football to award Robert Lewandowski the Ballon d’Or for 2020

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi has shown his class by acknowledging that Robert Lewandowski should surely have won the Ballon d’Or last year when the award ceremony was cancelled.

The Bayern Munich striker was also in contention to lift the prize this year, though he finished in second place behind Messi for the 2021 edition of the prestigious award.

Messi won the trophy for the 7th time in his remarkable career, but the Argentine showed he’s an all-round great guy with his tribute to runner-up Lewandowski.

The Poland international has been in sensational form in recent times, and his incredible goal-scoring performances helped Bayern win the treble in the 2019/20 season.

There’s certainly a strong case for Messi winning it this year due to his international achievements with Argentina, but he seems to agree with pretty much everyone else that Lewandowski should be recognised for what he did in 2020 as he called on France Football to give him the award retrospectively.

“Robert, you deserve your Ballon D’Or. Last year, everyone was in agreement to say that you were the big winner of this award,” Messi said.

“Hopefully France Football will give you the 2020 Ballon d’Or. We all believe you deserved it and I hope you can have it at home.”

