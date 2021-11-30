(Photo) Man United fan risked death after watching Sunday’s match from Stamford Bridge’s roof

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

One crazy fan has taken to Twitter to show off a selfie of themselves perched on top of Stamford Bridge’s roof during Sunday’s Premier League clash between Chelsea and Manchester United.

The fan, who goes by the username of Jacob Scott on Twitter, recently posted the picture on the social media platform, which has since amassed over 10,000 likes and nearly 1,000 retweets.

MORE: Chelsea defender rejects Blues’ latest contract offer as Real Madrid optimism grows

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Serie A star striker unlikely to make Premier League move this summer despite interest from Arsenal and Tottenham
(Video) Thomas Tuchel defends his out of form strikers by giving revealing reason for poor finishing
(Video) Arsenal stepping up pursuit of Juventus attacker after contacting player’s agents

The image shows the scarfed Red Devil on top of Stamford Bridge’s roof, in freezing temperatures, watching on as his side came away with a hard-fought point following a 1-1 draw.

Stamford Bridge is estimated to stand at over 160 feet high.

More Stories Jacob Scott

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.