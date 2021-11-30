One crazy fan has taken to Twitter to show off a selfie of themselves perched on top of Stamford Bridge’s roof during Sunday’s Premier League clash between Chelsea and Manchester United.

The fan, who goes by the username of Jacob Scott on Twitter, recently posted the picture on the social media platform, which has since amassed over 10,000 likes and nearly 1,000 retweets.

MORE: Chelsea defender rejects Blues’ latest contract offer as Real Madrid optimism grows

The image shows the scarfed Red Devil on top of Stamford Bridge’s roof, in freezing temperatures, watching on as his side came away with a hard-fought point following a 1-1 draw.

stamford bridge roof, to pay is to fail MUFC ICJ?? pic.twitter.com/fkKlyBfuTF — Jacob Scott (@JacobScott_7) November 28, 2021

Stamford Bridge is estimated to stand at over 160 feet high.