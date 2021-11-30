Ralf Rangnick’s Man United move could be delayed until mid-December

Despite confirming they have agreed a deal for Ralf Rangnick to become interim manager, according to recent reports, Manchester United may be forced to wait until at least mid-December to see the German take the Old Trafford hot seat.

That’s according to a recent report from ESPN, who claims that due to work permit regulations, Rangnick may not be able to lead the Red Devils’ side for another two weeks.

After relieving former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from his duties as manager earlier this month, the Red Devils are now set to welcome Rangnick on an interim basis before targeting a permanent boss at the end of the season.

Manchester United’s next three fixtures are set to be a home tie against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal on Thursday before they host Crystal Palace on Sunday – with a potential neutral venue expected to host their final group game of this season’s Champions League against Young Boys next week.

Although set to watch on from the stands for his new side’s Premier League match against the Gunners, Rangnick may not actively lead the Red Devils from the technical area until they play Norwich City on December 11.

Until the German mastermind has his work permit confirmed, stand-in boss Michael Carrick will remain in charge of the senior first team.