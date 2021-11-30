Spurs trio strong candidates to secure January transfers

Tottenham Hotspur, who recently welcomed new manager Antonio Conte, is going through a major change – both on and of the field.

With the Londoners’ playing squad set to be renovated under Conte, who will undoubtedly be aiming to win elusive silverware, several first-team players are being tipped to move on in the upcoming January transfer window.

That’s according to Football London, who claims midfield duo Harry Winks and Dele, as well as centre-back Joe Rodon, are three candidates to move on in the coming weeks.

Speaking about what the future may hold for the trio, Football London’s Tottenham Hotspur correspondent Alasdair Gold said: “I’d be surprised if Harry Winks does not want to leave for regular football. The same goes for Joe Rodon, who is not getting the minutes at centre-back in the Premier League.

“There is also the Dele Alli situation and whether Conte sees him as part of his plans going forward and exactly where he fits. He was seven minutes away from making it a hat-trick of half-time substitutions under the past three Spurs head coaches.

“Again though, January is a difficult window to deal in and finding the right move for the first team players is easier said than done. Spurs might well be hoping that Newcastle have their eye on some of their players as they seek to rebuild their squad.”

Earlier this year, CaughtOffside exclusively reported that Winks was looking to move on once the winter window opened and despite seeing a slight increase in playing time under Conte, the Englishman is still keen to go out on loan in order to secure regular football.

MORE: (Photo) Ballon d’Or nominee unhappy by final result, takes to social media to declare himself the correct winner

Elsewhere, midfielder Dele, who has endured a very patchy few seasons, has struggled to impress his new manager.

Having been substituted off in his last three appearances, Dele’s long-term future looks set to lay away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Rodon, on the other hand, has so far featured just once for Conte and there could very well be growing interest from newly-taken over Newcastle United to offer the Welshman an escape from his London nightmare.

It would certainly make sense for the Magpies to have a genuine interest in all of these players. CaughtOffside also exclusively reported that Newcastle United’s new hierarchy will use the January transfer market to try and sign at least one new midfielder and two centre-backs.

Not only would any of the mentioned players likely be allowed to depart Tottenham Hotspur, but they would also be reasonably priced and if signed on loan, could then see a permanent move materialise – assuming they were able to help maintain the Magpies’ top-flight status.