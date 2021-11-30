Barcelona were reportedly interested in sealing a transfer deal for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek until Xavi became the club’s new manager.

This now means Van de Beek is looking far more likely to join United’s Premier League rivals Newcastle instead, with talks over the deal now at an advanced stage, according to Todo Fichajes.

The Netherlands international has endured a difficult time at Old Trafford and it makes sense for him to look for a move now, with the player supposedly not set to change his mind even though Ralf Rangnick is replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager.

Solskjaer barely gave Van de Beek any playing time, but one imagines there’s a chance the new man in charge might be more tempted to take a look at the former Ajax man.

Still, Van de Beek could also do well to become one of the first signings of the new era at Newcastle since their recent takeover.

The Magpies would surely do well to bring in a talent like this, with Van de Beek looking hugely promising during his time at Ajax and very unfortunate not to be given the chance to make more of an impact for United.

One imagines Barcelona might well end up living to regret not moving for him while he’s available, as he could’ve revived his career at the Nou Camp.

Xavi clearly had other plans, it seems, though this could also be bad news for United as it might’ve been better for them to sell him abroad instead of to a Premier League rival.