Newcastle United have gone ahead in their crunch tie against Norwich City despite being a man down.

The Magpies are the only team in the entire English football league to not have won a game yet this season, and they will be hoping they can overturn that tonight in what has been billed as a must win for them.

Ciaran Clark was sent off for a professional foul inside nine minutes, but after holding on to a clean sheet Newcastle then won a penalty early in the second half after Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour was deemed to have deliberately handled the ball.

After a lengthy VAR check, Callum Wilson converted from the spot despite former-Newcastle keeper Tim Krul getting a hand on the shot.

Callum Wilson SCORES for Newcastle ? Tim Krul gets a hand on the penalty, but it's not enough to stop the Magpies going ahead!#PLonPrime #NEWNOR pic.twitter.com/Jl503MtMw3 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) November 30, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Amazon Prime Video Sport

Newcastle will put themselves level on points with Norwich if they can hold onto their one nil lead, also moving up to 19th in the table thanks to a superior goal difference.

It will mean they are still four points away from safety, but no doubt the confidence gained from a win will give them crucial momentum going into the hectic Christmas period.