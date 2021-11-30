(Video) Arsenal stepping up pursuit of Juventus attacker after contacting player’s agents

Arsenal could be looking to get their January business done early after popular Italian football transfer expert Di Marzio recently claimed the Gunners have made contact with the agents of Juventus’ Dejan Kulusevski.

Kulusevski, 21, joined Juventus in 2020 following a £31.5m move from domestic rivals Atalanta.

Despite immediately being sent out on loan to Parma, Kulusevski, who is now back with ‘The Old Lady’s’ first-team, has featured in 17 matches, in all competitions, so far this season.

However, although the attacking right winger has a contract in Turin that is set to run until 2025, Di Marzio has sensationally claimed Arsenal are laying the groundwork to bring the 21-year-old to London.

“Arsenal want him,” Di Marzio said. “They have had the first contacts with the agents.

“Juventus bought him for €35m plus bonus so it depends on how much Arsenal wants to invest in this player, but I know the first contacts have been made.”