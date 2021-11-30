(Video) Jurgen Klopp unapologetically shuts down reporter for Merseyside derby question

Jurgen Klopp is clearly not a fan of the mainstream press at the moment.

The German tactician made headlines recently following his comments on Liverpool’s upcoming derby fixture against rivals Everton.

MORE: “If I was a gambling man…” – Ex-Red Devil predicts the next Man Utd manager after Ralf Rangnick’s interim spell

Speaking earlier this month about Wednesday night’s Merseyside derby, Klopp, as quoted by Sky Sports, said: “It’s always a completely different game, so I really very often don’t like the intensity of the game, it’s too much for me.

“I like physical football, I have no problem with that, we play that, other teams play that, but in that game very often people put too much in. I can’t say it’s my favourite game of the year to be honest, because of that.”

However, during a scheduled press conference on Tuesday, when asked by one reporter to expand further on what it is like to play against the Toffees, Klopp said: “No, because you are all not able to write it in a proper way.

“Nothing else to say about it – I said what I said and that’s it and from now on, from that moment on, I prepared for it as a normal football game.

“You’re welcome.”