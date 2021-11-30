(Video) Newcastle United defender shown straight red after just nine minutes vs. Norwich City

Eddie Howe must be pulling his hair out.

Winless after their first 13 domestic matches, Newcastle United, who despite their newfound wealth, are rock-bottom of the Premier League.

Currently, in action against fellow strugglers Norwich City, Tuesday night at St James’ Park presented the Magpies with a perfect opportunity to finally kick start their season.

However, after just the game’s first nine minutes, defender Ciaran Clark has been shown a straight red after pulling back Teemu Pukki, who would have otherwise had a clear run at goal.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

