Eddie Howe must be pulling his hair out.

Winless after their first 13 domestic matches, Newcastle United, who despite their newfound wealth, are rock-bottom of the Premier League.

Currently, in action against fellow strugglers Norwich City, Tuesday night at St James’ Park presented the Magpies with a perfect opportunity to finally kick start their season.

However, after just the game’s first nine minutes, defender Ciaran Clark has been shown a straight red after pulling back Teemu Pukki, who would have otherwise had a clear run at goal.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports