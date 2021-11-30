Former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra has leapt to the defence of Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy during an astonishing rant directed at the Ballon d’Or organisers.

Monday evening saw Paris-Saint Germain’s Lionel Messi win his seventh Ballon d’Or.

However, while fans were quick to congratulate the South American great, many others raised questions over why a different player didn’t lift the illustrious individual trophy – namely Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, who was most people’s pick to be crowned this year’s winner.

Speaking on a recent social media post, Evra slammed the prestigious award and labelled it ’embarrassing’ – the Frenchman’s rant didn’t end there though.

When discussing Paris-Saint Germain’s Donnarumma, who won ‘Best Goalkeeper’ over Chelsea’s Mendy, Evra said: “Also the goalkeeper – I know he win it, Donnarumma.

“But what about Mendy? – You know – African Cup… We are the monkeys. No one respects this competition.

“We are the only competitions where you have to leave your club for three weeks and play that cup because Africa – we always have that little space.”

Listen to the Frenchman’s full speech below: