Leeds United winger Raphinha has scored a vital penalty against Crystal Palace.

The Leeds winger converted past Palace keeper Vicente Guaita thanks to his stuttering run up, to wrong foot the Spaniard and gift Leeds the victory.

It means that Leeds have picked up their first win in a month and shoots them up the table and five points above the relegation zone following the 1-1 draw between Newcastle United and Norwich City.

Palace could feel that they could have won the game, after Christian Benteke went close to scoring in the final minutes of normal time when he found himself with a free header at the far post only a few yards out, only for the Belgian to completely miss the goal.

