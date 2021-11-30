(Video) Serie A star striker unlikely to make Premier League move this summer despite interest from Arsenal and Tottenham

Arsenal FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Sky Sports international reporter Gianluca Di Marzio has played down rumours of Dusan Vlahovic making the switch to the Premier League this summer. 

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Italian journalist revealed that despite interest from Arsenal earlier this season, Vlahovic would not be likely to move to England.

You can see the full video below.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Thomas Tuchel defends his out of form strikers by giving revealing reason for poor finishing
(Video) Arsenal stepping up pursuit of Juventus attacker after contacting player’s agents
Chelsea defender rejects Blues’ latest contract offer as Real Madrid optimism grows

The Fiorentina striker is in hot demand around Europe with his contract set to expire in summer 2022.

As revealed by Di Marzio, Italain giants Juventus and German side Borussia Dortmund are interested in his services, as well as Arsenal’s North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

More Stories Dusan Vlahovic Gianluca Di Marzio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.