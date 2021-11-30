Sky Sports international reporter Gianluca Di Marzio has played down rumours of Dusan Vlahovic making the switch to the Premier League this summer.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Italian journalist revealed that despite interest from Arsenal earlier this season, Vlahovic would not be likely to move to England.

? Dušan Vlahovi? to the Premier League is unlikely, Arsenal was the only club that wanted the player. `? Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are both interested in signing him next summer [via @DiMarzio] pic.twitter.com/RusD4zWThV — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 30, 2021

The Fiorentina striker is in hot demand around Europe with his contract set to expire in summer 2022.

As revealed by Di Marzio, Italain giants Juventus and German side Borussia Dortmund are interested in his services, as well as Arsenal’s North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.