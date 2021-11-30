(Video) Teemu Pukki smashes Norwich level against 10-man Newcastle

Newcastle United FC Norwich City FC
Posted by

Teemu Pukki has equalised for Norwich City against 10-man Newcastle as the game approaches the final 10 minutes.

The Finland international smashed home a left-footed volley which left Martin Dubravka with no chance of stopping the shot.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures courtesy of Amazon Prime Video Sport

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) 10-man Newcastle go ahead in relegation six pointer against Norwich
(Video) Newcastle United defender shown straight red after just nine minutes vs. Norwich City
(Photo) Man United fan risked death after watching Sunday’s match from Stamford Bridge’s roof

Despite Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark being sent off for a last man challenge on Pukki, The Magpies took the lead against Norwich after Billy Gilmour was deemed to have handled the ball.

Callum Wilson fired the hosts ahead before Norwich finally made their dominance count in the form of a goal. As it stands, Norwich will be three points from safety but Newcastle will stay three points below them.

A winner for either team could be crucial in their relegation scrap come the end of the season.

More Stories Billy Gilmour Callum Wilson Ciaran Clark Martin Dubravka Teemu Pukki

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.