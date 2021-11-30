Teemu Pukki has equalised for Norwich City against 10-man Newcastle as the game approaches the final 10 minutes.

The Finland international smashed home a left-footed volley which left Martin Dubravka with no chance of stopping the shot.

You can watch the full video below.

WHAT. A. HIT ? Teemu Pukki hammers it home to level things up at St James'…#PLonPrime #NEWNOR pic.twitter.com/Q6kjCHwZdG — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) November 30, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Amazon Prime Video Sport

Despite Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark being sent off for a last man challenge on Pukki, The Magpies took the lead against Norwich after Billy Gilmour was deemed to have handled the ball.

Callum Wilson fired the hosts ahead before Norwich finally made their dominance count in the form of a goal. As it stands, Norwich will be three points from safety but Newcastle will stay three points below them.

A winner for either team could be crucial in their relegation scrap come the end of the season.