The shocking Benteke miss that condemned Crystal Palace to their second defeat in a row against Leeds United

Crystal Palace were unfortunate to lose out against Leeds United after some wasteful finishing cost them dearly. 

Leeds won the game thanks to an injury time winner when Raphinha converted from the spot following Marc Guehi’s handball from a corner.

But Palace should have been ahead in the game courtesy of Christian Benteke.

After Wilfried Zaha floated a dangerous ball to the back post the Belgian striker found himself with a free header and simply had to get his header on target to surely win all three points for The Eagles, but he somehow managed to header the ball wide of the target.

There was a big penalty shout in the first half as well when Pascal Struijk pushed Jordan Ayew to the ground in the penalty area but it was deemed to not be enough for a penalty.

With the loss, Palace are now winless in three but still find themselves six points above the drop.

