Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has defended his out of form strike force by giving a quite revealing reason behind their lacklustre finishing.

Speaking in this pre-match press conference, Tuchel told reporters that the reason his strikers did not score all the chances presented to them was down to the demands of Chelsea’s system.

The German tactician praised their off the ball work ethic, saying that their contribution to the side’s pressing game was huge, but conceded that the lack of relaxation the players have when shooting may be why they don’t score as many as they should when given the opportunity.

Even though Chelsea have scored the second most goals in the Premier League this season, these goals have come in bulk from other positions on the pitch excluding out and out strikers.

Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku, the clubs two recognised out and out strikers, have contributed to a fewer amount of goals this season (7) than Chelsea wing-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell have (8).

But The Blues are close to seeing summer signing Lukaku return to full fitness level following an injury that saw him miss a month of action.

Lukaku played eight minutes in Chelsea’s 1-1 draw against Manchester United, and these should prove to be important in the Belgian striker’s road to recovery, with the 28-year-old likely to play a similar role against Watford on Wednesday.