Chelsea is at the top of the Premier League table, but as the notoriously congested festival period fast approaches, Thomas Tuchel has been forced to juggle his defensive options following Ben Chilwell’s recent ACL injury and that could pave the way for one attacker to make an exciting switch in positions.

Speaking in a scheduled press conference ahead of his side’s next domestic tie against Watford on Wednesday, Tuchel, when asked whether or not backup left-wing back Marcos Alonso will be his go-to option to replace Chilwell, said: “If you look at the schedule and think like ‘oh, does Marcos [Alonso] now have to play eight matches every three days, is that possible?’

“Maybe not – so I think we still have Callum [Hudson-odoi], who can play on the left side as a wing-back.

“We have some other ideas where we can maybe try, maybe have to try.

“Let’s see but first of all, Marcos is the one in charge – he’s the specialist. He will prove how much he can bring to the team and what impact he can have for us.”