Arsenal legend urges Gunners to enter the transfer market to replace player whose form is a “concern”

Arsenal legend Michael Thomas admits the poor form of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a “concern” and that his old club should look to address that in the January transfer window.

The Gabon international has been a star performer for Arsenal for a few years now, but his form took a dip last season and it seems increasingly like he might just be at that point in his career now where he’s unlikely to reach his previous heights again.

Thomas admits it’s a worry that Aubameyang looks off his game after another bad miss against Newcastle last weekend, and he feels it’s surely worth Arsenal strengthening up front at the next possible opportunity.

“Aubameyang’s form is a concern. He is doing all the right things apart from sticking the ball in the back of the net, which is of course part of his job in the team,” Thomas told CaughtOffside.

“With both our experienced players up top not putting the ball in the net regularly, we should think about dipping into the market. Hopefully he can step up against United on Thursday.”

Thomas also feels Bukayo Saka could soon be a better source of goals for Arsenal, praising the young England international for the way he keeps improving.

“Saka has been good but there’s more and more in his tank,” Thomas said. “It’s like the ceiling is just getting higher because of the shared fact that his willingness to learn and improve shows no boundaries.

“He is definitely a player that should be scoring 10+ Premier League goals, and going forward this is what I’d like to see from him.”