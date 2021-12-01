Arsenal legend praises “extremely talented” youngster with “quality and character”

Arsenal legend Michael Thomas has singled out young midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga for special praise after his form this season.

The 22-year-old was not the biggest name when he arrived at the Emirates Stadium this summer, but is quickly making a name for himself in the Premier League with some assured performances.

Thomas clearly rates Lokonga highly, praising the Belgium international for his ability and for the strong character he’s shown to step up in such an important position straight away.

“What character this young man has shown. To come into a Premier League team and play in the centre of the pitch, which is a position heavily criticised over recent years at the club, takes real quality and character,” Thomas told CaughtOffside.

“He is a young player who is going to make mistakes but boy will he learn and correct them. He looks extremely talented and grounded, which bodes well.”

Another young player making a name for himself is Nuno Tavares at left-back, though Thomas admits he would probably still opt for the more experienced Kieran Tierney in that position for the big game against Manchester United on Thursday.

“Tavares is playing with great confidence which is obviously given to him day in day out by the manager,” Thomas said.

“I personally would put Tierney back in against United but I am pretty sure Tavares will get the nod. He’s match fit and had a good game against Newcastle.”