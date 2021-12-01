Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has reportedly informed the club that he wants to leave after rejecting their offer of a new contract.

The England Under-21 international wants more playing time and is reported to have interest from clubs in Germany, France and Italy, according to The Athletic.

Nketiah could end up being a fine signing on a free transfer in the summer, having show glimpses of real potential despite only limited playing time in his Arsenal career so far.

Nketiah has been with the Gunners since he was 16 but it now looks like he’ll be on his way out for a new challenge, and one imagines this could be a player exit they’ll live to regret.

Serge Gnabry was another highly-rated young player who never really got a look-in at Arsenal, but who went on to blossom into a world class player not long after leaving.

Nketiah could well have similar potential once he’s given a chance to play more often and build up his confidence and gain more experience at the highest level.