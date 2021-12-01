As long as Benfica aren’t able to overcome Dynamo Kyiv in the final round of Champions League group games, then Barcelona, despite another traumatic start to the season, will qualify for the knockout stages.

In the unlikely event that that precise scenario does occur, it will prove how lucky a coach Xavi Hernandez is for the Blaugranes.

Though nothing is ever set in stone in football, it’s more likely that the Portuguese giants will overcome their opponents, meaning that Barca will have to go to Bavaria and beat a Bayern Munich side that are in fine form.

MORE: Klopp’s brutality

However, the La Liga side might just have been handed a crucial advantage.

Not only could Bayern, theoretically, rest all of their big stars, given that they are already through, but, according to the Daily Mail, the game is now going to be played behind close doors.

More Stories / Latest News Even at a cut-price £18m Liverpool would be mad to sign Wolves star Adama Traore West Ham in the hunt to sign a proven striker in January to lighten the load on Michail Antonio Barcelona must resist Liverpool and Chelsea’s overtures for young superstar at all costs

The spike of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has seen to it that no supporters will be admitted, and without the vocal support of 60,000 home fans, the hosts might not have the adrenaline pumping quite so readily.

If Barcelona are on it from the first whistle, it could end up being a great night for the visitors.