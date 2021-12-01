If there’s one player that Barcelona can’t do without at present, it’s their 22-year-old centre-back, Ronald Araujo.

According to Sport, both Liverpool and Chelsea are showing a genuine interest in the defender, and it’s expected that they would be able to offer significantly more than the Catalans would be able to pay him in future.

He has a contract until 2023, and it’s believed he is committed to Barca because of the chance they took on him a few years ago, however, it’s difficult to envisage him turning down offers that would far exceed what he would make at the La Liga giants.

With Gerard Pique a season or two at best away from retiring, and both Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti woefully out of form, the Uruguayan is a mainstay for the club at present.

Despite his young age, he really does have it all. Defensively solid, he is brilliant at bringing the ball out of defence, recycling possession and setting Barca up for another attack. An attack that he will sometimes also get on the end of.

With his peak years ahead of him, Barcelona simply cannot countenance letting one of their best current players go.