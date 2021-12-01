Video: Bernardo Silva produces unreal technique to power home a volley for Man City vs Aston Villa

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva ha scored a stunner to make it 2-0 against Aston Villa in tonight’s Premier League clash.

Watch below as the Portugal international finishes a swift counter-attack from one end of the field to the other, applying an inch-perfect finish to Gabriel Jesus’ cross…

Silva’s technique here is absolutely spot on, and it’s surely put this game beyond Villa.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been in control and this goal is just a reminder of the quality they have all over the pitch.

