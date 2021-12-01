Video: Bernardo Silva produces unreal technique to power home a volley for Man City vs Aston Villa

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva ha scored a stunner to make it 2-0 against Aston Villa in tonight’s Premier League clash.

Watch below as the Portugal international finishes a swift counter-attack from one end of the field to the other, applying an inch-perfect finish to Gabriel Jesus’ cross…

WHAT A FINISH ? Bernardo Silva hammers a volley home to double Man City's lead!#PLonPrime #AVLMCI pic.twitter.com/tyhTiJGQQP — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 1, 2021

Silva’s technique here is absolutely spot on, and it’s surely put this game beyond Villa.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been in control and this goal is just a reminder of the quality they have all over the pitch.