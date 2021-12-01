Chelsea may reportedly be losing the battle to keep defender Andreas Christensen at Stamford Bridge.

According to Todo Fichajes, the Blues have been working to sort out Christensen’s future for some time, but it seems increasingly like he’s heading down the same path as Antonio Rudiger.

Both players are set to become free agents in the summer, and it looks like Chelsea have failed to make any progress on persuading Christensen to sign on the dotted line.

The Denmark international is an important part of Thomas Tuchel’s squad, and it would be a blow to lose him, especially when Rudiger’s future is also in serious doubt.

Christensen will surely have a long list of suitors after impressing at Chelsea, having been linked with the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the past.

Chelsea, meanwhile, seem to be stepping up efforts to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus to strengthen their defence ahead of these likely departures.