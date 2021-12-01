Loads of Chelsea fans have given up on Saul Niguez already.

The Spain international has barely played since joining the Blues on loan from Atletico Madrid in the summer, and he really hasn’t given a good account of himself when he has been on the pitch.

Chelsea aren’t looking entirely convincing against Watford tonight, with many fans on Twitter singling out Saul as one of the main weak links in the team.

It’s 1-1 at half time and it could be that Thomas Tuchel will be tempted to change things at the break, with Saul perhaps set to be replaced.

It’s a big surprise that Saul has flopped so much in his brief spell at Stamford Bridge, as he looked a superb all-rounder for many years at Atletico Madrid.

The 27-year-old might just not be quite cut out for Premier League football, or may be having a difficult time settling in in a new country for the first time in his career.

Still, Chelsea fans are losing patience with him, that’s for sure…

Saul and Loftus-Cheek have both been absolutely horrendous. — TweetChelseaUK (@TweetChelseaUK) December 1, 2021

Well, that was dreadful. It's over, though, and I trust Tuchel to fix it. Alonso & Saul would both be lucky to come out for the second-half – sadly, so would Ruben. — Jamie Wilkinson (@jamiewiIkinson) December 1, 2021

Saul is the worst footballer I’ve ever laid my eyes on — j (@pronteaux) December 1, 2021

Get Saul on the first flight back to Madrid. Woeful — Callum (@callumjp_11) December 1, 2021

How is Saul THIS bad of a player? — Chris Brown (@sublime_40oz) December 1, 2021

Saul having another shocker and on a yellow so no longer putting in challenges. Needs to come off for me. Mason in alongside RLC & put Rom up top with Puli and Kai alongside him. Awful first half — Chris???? (@ChrisGagg) December 1, 2021

Loftus-Cheek and Saul are utterly woeful together. — Dami ?? (@TheChelseaWay) December 1, 2021

Saul please.. just refuse to come out yourself for the sake of the team. He's been so so bad. — Pranjal (@Bhdpranjal26) December 1, 2021