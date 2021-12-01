“Worst footballer I’ve ever laid my eyes on” – These Chelsea fans fume at star’s “horrendous” performance

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Loads of Chelsea fans have given up on Saul Niguez already.

The Spain international has barely played since joining the Blues on loan from Atletico Madrid in the summer, and he really hasn’t given a good account of himself when he has been on the pitch.

Chelsea aren’t looking entirely convincing against Watford tonight, with many fans on Twitter singling out Saul as one of the main weak links in the team.

It’s 1-1 at half time and it could be that Thomas Tuchel will be tempted to change things at the break, with Saul perhaps set to be replaced.

It’s a big surprise that Saul has flopped so much in his brief spell at Stamford Bridge, as he looked a superb all-rounder for many years at Atletico Madrid.

The 27-year-old might just not be quite cut out for Premier League football, or may be having a difficult time settling in in a new country for the first time in his career.

Still, Chelsea fans are losing patience with him, that’s for sure…

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Gray pulls one back for Everton vs. Liverpool
Everton fans genuinely seem to be leaving after just 20 minutes after Liverpool race into a 2-0 lead
(Video) Salah piles misery on Rafa Benitez as Liverpool cruise to 2-0 lead vs. Everton
More Stories Saul Niguez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.