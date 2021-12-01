Chelsea star could change mind over transfer to CL giants following talks

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta had been planning to stay at the club, but contact from Barcelona may lead him to change his mind.

This is according to a report from Todo Fichajes, which states that Azpilicueta has been approached by the Catalan giants, who are eager to bring in this experienced and versatile defensive player on a free.

It remains to be seen what final decision the Spain international will come to, but Blues fans will surely be hoping this long-serving club legend can stay on for a bit longer at Stamford Bridge.

Azpilicueta has won a host of major honours with Chelsea and that winning know-how would undoubtedly make him a good option for Barcelona amid their recent struggles.

Todo Fichajes suggests we’ll know a little more about Azpilicueta’s future in January, but Chelsea surely need to hurry up and sort out his contract situation.

The 32-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the season, along with other important defensive players in Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

