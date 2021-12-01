Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta had been planning to stay at the club, but contact from Barcelona may lead him to change his mind.

This is according to a report from Todo Fichajes, which states that Azpilicueta has been approached by the Catalan giants, who are eager to bring in this experienced and versatile defensive player on a free.

It remains to be seen what final decision the Spain international will come to, but Blues fans will surely be hoping this long-serving club legend can stay on for a bit longer at Stamford Bridge.

Azpilicueta has won a host of major honours with Chelsea and that winning know-how would undoubtedly make him a good option for Barcelona amid their recent struggles.

Todo Fichajes suggests we’ll know a little more about Azpilicueta’s future in January, but Chelsea surely need to hurry up and sort out his contract situation.

The 32-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the season, along with other important defensive players in Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.