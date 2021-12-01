Everton fans genuinely seem to be leaving after just 20 minutes after Liverpool race into a 2-0 lead

A few Everton fans really seem to be leaving Goodison Park after just 20 minutes as Liverpool race into an early 2-0 lead in the Merseyside Derby.

Goals from Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah have given the Reds the advantage early on here, though in truth it could even have been more as Joel Matip and Salah missed earlier chances.

Everton have been dreadful so far, and it seems some of their supporters have already decided they’ve seen enough.

See below for images of a few fans in the home crowd walking out before we’re even a quarter of a way through the game…

Everton fans leaving after 20 minutes… can’t blame them ? pic.twitter.com/UWghI76MIL — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) December 1, 2021

Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren was absolutely loving it as well.

The ex-Red celebrated Salah’s goal on Twitter and joked that he was sending the Everton fans home with his performance…

Mo is sending some fans home after 20min only. — Dejan Lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) December 1, 2021

Liverpool have been brilliant to watch so far and they’ll hope they can capitalise on the fact that title rivals Chelsea are currently only drawing with Watford.