A packed and raucous Goodison Park is sure to await Liverpool on Wednesday evening, as the Reds travel across Stanley Park to play the Merseyside derby against Everton.

It will be the first time that Virgil van Dijk has faced the Toffees since the last time the two teams met at the stadium.

Whilst he has been back to his imperious best after the knee injury he sustained in a challenge with Everton keeper, Jordan Pickford, it will be difficult for him to banish memories of that moment fully from his mind.

How he handles that particular side of the game could author Liverpool’s entire way of playing.

With Everton languishing down in 14th place, some 13 points behind the Reds, the pressure is bound to be on Rafael Benitez to produce a result against his old club.

The longer the game goes on with Everton not in the ascendency, the more the Spaniard is likely to come under fire – from both sets of supporters.

No quarter is expected to be asked or given and with tackles flying in, the atmosphere will be at fever pitch from first until last.