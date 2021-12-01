Everton vs. Liverpool confirmed lineups: Thiago starts and Richarlison returns for Toffees

Wednesday evening at Goodison Park will see a mouth-watering Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool take place.

Everton will know that they face a mammoth task in overcoming Jurgen Klopp’s high-flying Reds.

However, with added pressure mounting on both manager Rafa Benitez, as well as director of football Marcel Brands (Football Insider), the Toffees will know that anything less than a decent performance could see either staff member dismissed.

Set to face off against their fierce rivals, Benitez, who will take on the side he once led to Champions League glory, has named an 11 he believes will give him the best chance of not coming away empty-handed.

The Toffees’ starting lineup for Wednesday’s Merseyside derby will see star wide-attacker Richarlison return after missing out on the side’s most recent match against Watford last weekend.

Elsewhere, Klopp has named a familiar side that includes prolific attacking trio Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota.

Following what has been a hugely impressive month or so, midfielder Thiago is also set for another start and will be hoping to add to the two goals he has already scored this season.

? ???? ???? ? Here’s how we line up for Merseyside derby day! ? #EVELIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 1, 2021

Everton and Liverpool’s match is scheduled to kick off at 8.15pm (UK time) and will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime.