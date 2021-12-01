He’s not a man that’s not known for holding his tongue, and Sky Sports pundit, Graeme Souness, has let rip again.

Surprise, surprise that the team he’s directing his ire at this time is Manchester United.

As an ex-Liverpool captain, Souness can’t seem to help himself when tearing down the Reds’ north west rivals.

On this occasion it’s regarding their transfer policy, or should that be a lack of one.

Jonny Evans was sold to Leicester City for just £3.5m, whilst Harry Maguire has trodden the opposite path but at a cost of £80m.

Souness’ contention is that the Red Devils bought the wrong centre-back from the Foxes.

“I look at Manchester United without having any inside detail on how they work,” he said on talkSPORT, cited by Leicester Mercury.

“I don’t see anyone putting their hand up and saying ‘I signed him, he’s my player’. I don’t see anyone taking responsibility.

“The thing you have to get right at a football club is recruitment and since Fergie went it has been a masterclass in how to get it wrong.

“That’s how I see it. You look at the players they’ve brought in, the players they’ve sold.

“Jonny Evans was allowed to leave. Jonny Evans is better than any centre-half they have now. I just don’t get it.”

Given the respective performances of the two defenders, it’s hard to make a case against Souness.

Maguire remains a reasonable centre-back, but it’s hard to believe that he’s worth the £77m difference between him and Evans.