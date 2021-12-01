Liverpool have taken the lead away to Everton in tonight’s Merseyside Derby thanks to a lovely finish by Jordan Henderson.

Watch below as the England international is given far too much room on the edge of Everton’s box before being picked out by Andrew Robertson and sweeping home a curling effort with his weaker left foot…

A BEAUTY FROM HENDERSON! ? Liverpool break the deadlock in the Merseyside derby!#PLonPrime #EVELIV pic.twitter.com/jqZgUWpu7E — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 1, 2021

This had been coming, with Jurgen Klopp’s men looking by far the better team so far with a fast start at Goodison Park.

Joel Matip and Mohamed Salah missed early chances for Liverpool, but Henderson has now come up with the goods to put them 1-0 up in this big game.