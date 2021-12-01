For the first time since he signed for Manchester City in a British record-breaking transfer, Jack Grealish returns to Aston Villa, the club where he made his name.

On Wednesday evening, Villa Park, where Grealish was idolised by the masses, is likely to be a cauldron of hate.

The attacking midfielder perhaps hasn’t played as much as he’d like under Pep Guardiola, but evidently felt that the move to the Etihad Stadium was one he needed to make in order to progress in his career.

Though it’s clear that Villa are still in his heart and that may prove to be his undoing on Wednesday.

MORE: Klopp’s brutality

According to The Telegraph, Grealish has noted that he won’t celebrate if he scores against Steven Gerrard’s re-energised side.

It would appear to be a mark of respect against his former club but that shows incredible weakness to still deign to their supporters.

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona been handed crucial Champions League advantage ahead of Bayern test Even at a cut-price £18m Liverpool would be mad to sign Wolves star Adama Traore West Ham in the hunt to sign a proven striker in January to lighten the load on Michail Antonio

No one can be in any doubt as to just how deeply Grealish’s feelings for the club run.

Goals are supposed to be celebrated, and it’s about time ex-players showed where their playing loyalties lie and stopped giving in to supposed, but misplaced, correctness.