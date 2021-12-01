Lewandowski directs agent to work on sensational transfer ahead of next summer

Despite narrowly, and perhaps unfairly, missing out on winning the 2021 Ballon d’Or, Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is set to target one final big move before retirement.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet AS, who has claimed the prolific forward has asked his agent to try and seal him a transfer to Real Madrid.

Lewandowski, 33, is undoubtedly one of the sport’s greatest ever strikers.

Despite being well into his thirties, the Poland international, who has scored 73 goals since the start of last season, does not appear to be slowing down.

Reportedly keen to move to Spain at the end of the current season, agent Pini Zahavi, now faces a challenge when it comes to convincing Real Madrid to sign Lewandowski, especially as they’re already targeting both PSG’s Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

Nevertheless, despite still having two years left on his contract, it has been claimed the 33-year-old is almost certain to leave the Allianz Arena in just over six months time.

CaughtOffside’s Verdict

Next summer is going to be extremely interesting when it comes to potential transfers – specifically players who operate in an attacking capacity.

The likes of Haaland, Mbappe and now Lewandowski could all end up joining their current European rivals and although Real Madrid is linked with the trio – it is going to be virtually impossible for Los Blancos to sign them all.

Therefore, when it comes to prioritising which star man to pursue, although the La Liga giants are expected to capture Mbappe on a free transfer, given the fact Haaland is 12 years younger than Lewandowski, it will certainly be difficult for Zahavi to present his client as the more favourable option.