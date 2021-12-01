Liverpool do something for the first time in 39 years with emphatic Merseyside Derby victory

Liverpool have scored four goals away to Everton for the first time since putting five past them all the way back in 1982.

The Reds enjoyed an emphatic 4-1 victory in this evening’s Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park, with goals from Jordan Henderson, Diogo Jota and a superb brace from Mohamed Salah.

It was a thoroughly deserved win for Liverpool, who looked by far the better team right from the start, missing two very good chances to score in the opening five minutes of the game.

It wasn’t long before they found their shooting boots, and it means they’ve made a small piece of history…

4 – Liverpool have scored four goals in an away league match against Everton for the first time since a 5-0 win in November 1982 under Bob Paisley. Rampant. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 1, 2021

Liverpool fans will be loving this after suffering a rare defeat at home to Everton in the Premier League last season, which will have hurt their pride.

The one-sided nature of this result now means the bragging rights are firmly with the red half of the city tonight.