Former Liverpool midfielder Michael Thomas has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside about the Reds’ needs in the January transfer window.

The Merseyside giants have been in fine form this season and are clearly among the Premier League title favourites, but Thomas is concerned about the impact of the Africa Cup of Nations this winter.

The tournament means Liverpool will lose star duo Mohamed Salah (Egypt) and Sadio Mane (Senegal), which is the kind of blow any top team would find hard to deal with.

Salah and Mane are up there with the finest forwards in world football and have been hugely important to Jurgen Klopp’s side down the years, so Thomas thinks it could be wise to strengthen that position to help deal with their absence.

More optimistically, however, Thomas also heaped praise on the way Diogo Jota is playing at the moment.

“We all know the season is a long one and the entirety of the squad will be needed at different stages,” Thomas told CaughtOffside.

“The good run will hopefully continue going forward and I think the race for the title this year will be extremely tight. The AFCON will decide it for me in regards to Liverpool’s hopes.

“Jota has been superb since signing for the club. He optimizes what Klopp wants from his players. Gives an all-energy game and pops up at the right times with quality. I still think we need another forward player in January.”

Thomas also addressed the more long-term issue of Salah’s contract with LFC, and responded to our question about signing in-form Leeds wide-man Raphinha as a possible replacement.

“Replacing Salah isn’t a question,” he said. “Liverpool need to keep hold of their best players and he is the best.

“Raphinha is a really intelligent player with Premier League experience, so adding him to the squad would of course be beneficial, but hopefully the Salah situation gets sorted sooner rather than later.”