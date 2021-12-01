With the January transfer window open for business a month from now, clubs, players and agents are likely to be positioning themselves already in order to be able to push deals through once the market is open.

According to Football Insider, one player who could be available at a cut-price is rapid Wolverhampton Wanderers wide man, Adama Traore.

It’s suggested that, rather than the £50m it’s believed the Midlands-based side previously wanted for him, they will accept between £18-20m for his services, potentially bringing Liverpool back to the negotiating table.

It’s not just on the pitch where the Reds have excelled over the past few seasons, as the deals that Michael Edwards and his team have managed to pull off have almost always been to their benefit.

Therefore, it would beggar belief that Liverpool would be interested in an attacking player that has only scored 10 goals and provided 18 assists in 145 games in all competitions for Wolves, per transfermarkt.

Jurgen Klopp is a great manager who manages to get the very best out of players, but he isn’t a miracle worker.

Traore may have power and pace but he offers precious little else, and that’s not the kind of player that Liverpool need at this point.