Manchester City could reportedly be ready to let both Raheem Sterling and Ferran Torres leave the club in order to fund the major signing of a top centre-forward.

The Premier League champions could do with making some changes up front as they continue to look a little light in that area of the pitch as the likes of Sterling and Torres struggle to live up to expectations, while the departure of Sergio Aguero in the summer is unsurprisingly being felt.

According to Don Balon, City are hoping they can cash in on Sterling and Torres and use the funds to target one of Harry Kane, Erling Haaland or Dusan Vlahovic.

These players are undoubtedly among the finest in the world in that area of the pitch, with Kane showing what he can do in his Premier League career.

Haaland and Vlahovic, meanwhile, are untested at this level, but have shown superb scoring records in the Bundesliga and Serie A, respectively.

Both are young and look likely to have great careers ahead of them, so could perhaps be the more tempting option for Pep Guardiola’s side at the moment, with Kane ageing and looking past his best this season.