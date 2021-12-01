Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is reportedly planning to reject an approach to seal a transfer to Newcastle United.

The veteran Croatian playmaker is nearing the end of his contract at the Bernabeu, and it may be that we’re now nearing the end of the 36-year-old’s long and distinguished spell in Spain.

Modric has been targeted by Newcastle in an ambitious swoop, but it seems Modric himself is unlikely to take up the offer to make this particular move to the Premier League, according to Defensa Central.

Modric has also been linked with Manchester City, however, so it might be that another offer will come along that’s more to his liking and that we could see him back in England again.

The former Tottenham man was a big hit during his time at Spurs, and he’s only taken his career to even greater heights in Madrid.

Modric would be ideal to get Newcastle’s new era off the ground, but it looks like it’s going to be a challenging signing for the Magpies at this stage.