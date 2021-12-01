In Tuesday night’s fixtures, Norwich City’s Billy Gilmour was very naive and Newcastle were correctly awarded a penalty for handball.

The midfielder’s arm was in an unnatural position, up in the air, much higher than it would be normally, and he made himself bigger.

Federico Fernandez’s header was going towards goal and VAR was correct to recommend a review, as was referee Andy Madley for awarding a penalty.

The only surprise was that it took so long for the officials to arrive at their decision.

In the Leeds United v Crystal Palace match, Marc Guehi was always going to give away a penalty once VAR recommended a review.

As in the Newcastle game, a header – this time from Liam Cooper – appeared destined for the net, and Guehi’s arm was away from his body.

If you are making yourself bigger with your arm in the air then you run the risk of giving away a penalty.

Once it was given, there were no complaints from Palace’s players – although referee Kevin Friend didn’t need to caution Guehi.

Palace were unfortunate not to get a first-half penalty themselves when Pascal Struijk pushed Jordan Ayew.

Had it been given then it wouldn’t have been overturned because VAR didn’t see it as a clear and obvious error