(Photo) Ralf Rangnick pictured at Old Trafford for first time

Following their decision to dismiss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last month, Manchester United have recently announced that Ralf Rangnick will lead the side on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Although Rangnick was confirmed as the Red Devils’ new manager earlier this week (Man Utd) and despite the side preparing to face Arsenal on Thursday, due to work permit regulations, the German is not expected to be in the Old Trafford dugout until the side faces Crystal Palace on the weekend.

However, ahead of his impending managerial debut with Manchester United, Rangnick was spotted taking a stroll around Old Trafford with Football Director John Murtough earlier on Wednesday afternoon.