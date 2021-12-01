(Photo) Ralf Rangnick pictured at Old Trafford for first time

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Following their decision to dismiss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last month, Manchester United have recently announced that Ralf Rangnick will lead the side on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Although Rangnick was confirmed as the Red Devils’ new manager earlier this week (Man Utd) and despite the side preparing to face Arsenal on Thursday, due to work permit regulations, the German is not expected to be in the Old Trafford dugout until the side faces Crystal Palace on the weekend.

MORE: Ralf Rangnick will get off on the wrong foot if he tries to sign Philippe Coutinho for Man United

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea star could change mind over transfer to CL giants following talks
Real Madrid step up efforts to seal transfer in possible blow to Manchester United
Chelsea dealt MAJOR blow in bid to tie key player down to new contract

However, ahead of his impending managerial debut with Manchester United, Rangnick was spotted taking a stroll around Old Trafford with Football Director John Murtough earlier on Wednesday afternoon.

More Stories Ralf Rangnick

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.