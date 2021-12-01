There’s an awful lot for Ralf Rangnick to get to grips with at Manchester United, and one suspects that six months isn’t anywhere close to enough time to be able to cure all of the club’s ills.

Currently languishing in mid-table, the first thing that the new manager will arguably want to do is have the Red Devils moving back up towards the European places.

The standard of football has been awful of late, so some fast-flowing attacking wouldn’t go amiss, albeit points on the board, however they arrive, is the priority for the time being.

According to Sport, Barcelona have offered Philippe Coutinho to United, potentially in exchange for Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani.

Not only has Rangnick not had a chance to assess his squad properly at this juncture, so will surely want to run the rule over all of his staff in the first instance, but to even consider the Brazilian would be a mistake.

As a former Liverpool player, although it isn’t unheard of for players to turn out for both sides, nor is it common, and Rangnick has to read the room before attempting to turn things around.