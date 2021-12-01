“I think he’ll go to Chelsea” – pundit tips Blues to have edge in race for Man Utd transfer target

West Ham legend Tony Cottee expects Declan Rice would go to Chelsea if he ever leaves his current club.

The Hammers star is one of the most highly rated young players in world football at the moment, and surely has what it takes to play for a bigger club.

Cottee thinks that Rice’s ties to Chelsea, where he had a spell as a youngster, mean that he’d be keen to return to Stamford Bridge if the chance came along.

Speaking to bettingexpert, as quoted by the Metro, Cottee said: “If Declan was to decide to leave, I think he’ll go to Chelsea.

“And the reason for that is he was at Chelsea as a kid. He is best friends with Mason Mount, and he’s grew up with all the young kids at the club.

“You know, Tammy Abraham, he’s in Italy now, but he grew up with him and Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Reece James.

“All those young boys that are playing so well for Chelsea, Declan is friends with them. I don’t want him to leave, but if he was leaving, I think most of the West Ham fans wouldn’t be grudging towards the guy going to Chelsea. Because we all know that he was there as a kid.

“I haven’t even mentioned Liverpool. I mean, I don’t know whether they would be interested, but you know it’s Chelsea for me.”

Chelsea fans would surely love a signing like Rice to strengthen their midfield, with the England international looking ideal as the long-term successor for N’Golo Kante.

Manchester United have also been strongly linked with Rice by the Independent, and it may be that the Red Devils will face disappointment in their pursuit if Cottee’s claims end up being accurate.

Man Utd will surely have to consider alternatives if Rice, as expected is to be a man in demand, because incoming manager Ralf Rangnick will surely want an upgrade on under-performing players like Fred, Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay.