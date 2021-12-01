It appears that the battle between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is still raging on, and this time it’s the Ballon d’Or that seems to be a thorny issue for the Portuguese.

The Argentinian picked up a record breaking seventh award earlier in the week, taking him two clear of the Portuguese, who finished in a lowly sixth position in the voting.

Ronaldo’s tantrums when not winning awards is well known, and to not even turn up to the ceremony speaks volumes as to his character.

However, his petulance has taken a disturbing turn if a currently unverified Instagram post turns out to be true.

Instagram user cr7.o_lendario wrote a lengthy post which essentially said that Ronaldo deserved the award and winner, Messi, stole it.

Cristiano Ronaldo commenting “facts” under a post saying Messi robbed the Ballon d’Or and ghosted in big games… I actually can’t believe this is a 36 year old athlete, the lack of sportsmanship and the inferiority complex is despicable. pic.twitter.com/iSMBdbEXey — MC (@CrewsMat10) December 1, 2021

Underneath in the comments section, Ronaldo is alleged to have written ‘Factos’ (facts) in support of the post.

Brilliant on the pitch, Cristiano clearly needs to grow up off it.