Video: Liverpool star Mohamed Salah can’t help but laugh at bizarre Ballon d’Or snub

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah couldn’t help but laugh when asked about finishing 7th in the Ballon d’Or rankings this week.

The Egypt international was surely deserving of a top three finish at the very least, and there’s a decent argument for saying he should’ve won it.

To be all the way down in 7th was quite the snub, and his reaction when asked about it here is quite telling…

Salah was on fire for Liverpool as they thrashed Everton 4-1 at Goodison Park this evening.

Reds fans won’t be too bothered about their players’ individual accolades as long as the team keeps performing like this in what looks like being an extremely close title race this season.