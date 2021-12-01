Mohamed Salah does something no Liverpool player has managed against Everton in 13 years

Mohamed Salah has been on fire again for Liverpool this evening, scoring two superb goals against Everton in the Merseyside Derby.

The Egypt international is really in the form of his life right now, and he’s kept it up for tonight’s big game at Goodison Park with a brace that has given Liverpool a 3-1 lead at the time of writing.

Salah’s two goals tonight now mean he’s become the first player since Fernando Torres in 2008 to score twice away to Everton in the same game.

Torres’ goals came in a 2-0 win for Liverpool at Goodison, and Salah’s double looks likely to be sending the Reds home with three points again in this game…

2 – Mohamed Salah is the first Liverpool player to score twice away at Everton in the Merseyside derby since Fernando Torres in September 2008. Bracing. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 1, 2021

Salah has just been a joy to watch in recent times, and both his goals tonight were of the highest quality.

The former Roma man somehow didn’t make the top three of the Ballon d’Or this year, but there’ll be plenty of Liverpool fans thinking he could really have been a deserving winner based on how he keeps destroying teams this season.