Spurs one of three Premier League clubs interested in Napoli playmaker

Although they would like to renew his deal, Serie A side Napoli have so far failed to convince Lorenzo Insigne to sign on the dotted line.

After joining their youth academy all the way back in 2007, Insigne, 30, has been with Napoli for virtually his entire career.

Although the playmaker did enjoy three loan spells during his younger days, the vast majority of his playing time has come while with Napoli’s senior first team.

After so far featuring in 413 matches, in all competitions, the 30-year-old has directly contributed to an impressive 205, along the way.

Not only does the Italy international continue to play a hugely important role for his club, but he is also one of his country’s most trusted creators.

Having featured heavily for Roberto Mancini during this summer’s delayed Euros 2020, Insigne, along with his Italian teammates went on to lift the illustrious trophy – which has only further added to the playmaker’s stock.

In fact, so highly rated is Insigne among top European clubs, it has been reported by Calciomercato that ahead of his contract expiring at the end of the season, there are as many as four clubs interested in luring him away from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Those clubs are believed to be domestic rivals Inter Milan, as well as a trio of Premier League clubs – Newcastle United, West Ham United and Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur.

Whether or not the playmaker can agree to new terms with Napoli remains to be seen, however, when it comes to potential free agents, the footballing world seldom sees such gifted attackers on the market.

Given his failure to ever try his hand outside of Italy’s top-flight, as well as his slender build, it would be fair to assume that some clubs, especially those in England, may have reservations when it comes to predicting how he could perform.

However, close to being available on a free transfer, weighing up the risk versus potential reward may be a prospect too good to turn down.