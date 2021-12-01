(Video) Edouard Mendy executes incredible diving save to deny Watford early on

Thomas Tuchel will not be happy with how his Chelsea side has started Wednesday evening’s game against Watford.

Playing at home, the Hornets started the match in excellent fashion and even came within touching distance of opening the scoring inside the first 10-minutes.

However, despite forward Joao Pedro rising highest to get on the end of a Kiko Femenia cross, the South American was superbly denied by in-form world-class shot-stopper Edouard Mendy.

Leaping to deny Pedro, should the Blues come away from Vicarage Road victorious on Wednesday evening, they will owe their number one a huge thanks.