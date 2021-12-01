(Video) Gray pulls one back for Everton vs. Liverpool

Rafa Benitez will be breathing a huge sigh of relief.

After Liverpool raced to a quickfire two nill lead during Wednesday night’s Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, the Everton crowd would have been fearing the worse.

MORE: Everton fans genuinely seem to be leaving after just 20 minutes after Liverpool race into a 2-0 lead

However, despite trailing two nill after 35-minutes and looking by far the worse out of the two teams, the Toffees have been handed a lifeline after wide-attack Gray broke free and put the ball past Alisson.

As things currently stand, Liverpool leads 2-1 but with just under an hour to go, following Gray’s goal, it is now all to play for once again.