(Video) Liverpool fans brutally troll Rafa Benitez using Man United inspired chant

Everton FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool was rampant during Wednesday night’s Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds ran out resounding 4-1 winners, leaving Everton winless in their last eight matches, in all competitions.

MORE: Mohamed Salah does something no Liverpool player has managed against Everton in 13 years

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool do something for the first time in 39 years with emphatic Merseyside Derby victory
Video: Diogo Jota powers home brilliant fourth goal for Liverpool as they run away with Merseyside Derby
Mohamed Salah does something no Liverpool player has managed against Everton in 13 years

If Wednesday’s derby wasn’t crushing enough for Rafa Benitez, the former Liverpool manager, who famously guided the Reds to Champions League glory in 2005, was forced to watch on as thousands of his old fans chanted at his expense.

During the game’s final five minutes, the away section could be heard singing: “Rafa’s at the wheel. Na, na, na, na, na – Rafa’s at the wheel – at the wheel. Rafa’s at the wheel!”

The song’s lyrics came to be following Manchester United’s love for former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but it now appears to be being used as an ironic chant by Liverpool fans.

Ouch.

More Stories rafa benitez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.