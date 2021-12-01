(Video) Liverpool fans brutally troll Rafa Benitez using Man United inspired chant

Liverpool was rampant during Wednesday night’s Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds ran out resounding 4-1 winners, leaving Everton winless in their last eight matches, in all competitions.

If Wednesday’s derby wasn’t crushing enough for Rafa Benitez, the former Liverpool manager, who famously guided the Reds to Champions League glory in 2005, was forced to watch on as thousands of his old fans chanted at his expense.

During the game’s final five minutes, the away section could be heard singing: “Rafa’s at the wheel. Na, na, na, na, na – Rafa’s at the wheel – at the wheel. Rafa’s at the wheel!”

The song’s lyrics came to be following Manchester United’s love for former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but it now appears to be being used as an ironic chant by Liverpool fans.

Ouch.