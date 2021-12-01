(Video) Salah fails to give Liverpool lead after poor decision sees Egyptian blaze close-range effort over bar

Liverpool fans will be wondering why on earth attacker Mo Salah did not opt to go with his head.

The Egyptian forward found himself just a matter of yards from Jordan Pickford’s goal during Wednesday night’s mouth-watering Merseyside derby.

However, after failing to head the ball and instead opting to go with his foot, the world-class winger saw his effort blazed over the bar.

Jurgen Klopp will be dumbfounded as to how his fast-paced Reds are not one nill up inside the first few minutes of the Merseyside derby.