(Video) Salah nets brace in Merseyside derby as Reds silence Goodison Park

Despite pulling one back just before halftime, Liverpool has restored their two-goal advantage against rivals Everton during Wednesday evening’s Merseyside derby.

Midfielder and club captain Jordan Henderson opened the game’s scoring after just nine minutes.

Following his skipper’s goal, Mo Salah then made it two nill after a quick breakaway saw the Egyptian attacker guide the ball beyond Jordan Pickford.

However, despite upping their intensity, the Toffees have once again fallen two behind following a second from Salah.

Although there is just over 20-minutes to play, the blue half of Merseyside will surely feel like they’re set to take zero points away from Wednesday’s game.